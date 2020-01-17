Croatia Has Lost Half a Million Workers in Ten Years

World » EU | January 17, 2020, Friday // 07:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Croatia Has Lost Half a Million Workers in Ten Years www.pixabay.com

Croatia has lost 500,000 workers over the last ten years - from 2008 to 2018. This is what Davorko Vidović claims, counselor for Labour Policy and Employment at CCE.

As Vidović explains: "In the past ten years, from 2008 to 2018, Croatia has lost 500,000 people in the working contingent, 200,000 naturally, meaning the aging of the population, leaving the working contingent and inflow of children into the working contingent, and about 300,000 have been lost to migration,"

The private sector also warns that the situation has been worrying for some time, with the biggest problem occurring during the tourist season. To mitigate tthe situation the quotas for foreign workers will be abolished. In addition, the plan plan is to include people in the labour market and prevent emigration, and the Croatian Employment Service is also involved in funding through the European Social Fund, Total Croatia News reported.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, workers, crisis, quotas, Davorko Vidović
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria