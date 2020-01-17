Croatia Has Lost Half a Million Workers in Ten Years

Croatia has lost 500,000 workers over the last ten years - from 2008 to 2018. This is what Davorko Vidović claims, counselor for Labour Policy and Employment at CCE.

As Vidović explains: "In the past ten years, from 2008 to 2018, Croatia has lost 500,000 people in the working contingent, 200,000 naturally, meaning the aging of the population, leaving the working contingent and inflow of children into the working contingent, and about 300,000 have been lost to migration,"

The private sector also warns that the situation has been worrying for some time, with the biggest problem occurring during the tourist season. To mitigate tthe situation the quotas for foreign workers will be abolished. In addition, the plan plan is to include people in the labour market and prevent emigration, and the Croatian Employment Service is also involved in funding through the European Social Fund, Total Croatia News reported.