More than 10,000 Evacuated due to Bomb Threats in Moscow

www.pixabay.com

More than 10,000 people were evacuated today from 30 different public buildings in Moscow, including from the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour. The reason is anonymous calls for bombs, BGNES reported.

Inspections have not revealed the presence of explosive materials, representatives of special services in the Russian capital said.

 

Tags: Moscow, bomb threat, evacuated
