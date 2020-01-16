Russia Has a New Prime Minister

The Russian Parliament approved the proposal by the President of Russia to appoint the current head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.

383 deputies voted in favour, no one voted against and 41 deputies abstained.

 

