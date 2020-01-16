Russia Has a New Prime Minister
World | January 16, 2020, Thursday // 15:10| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Russian Parliament approved the proposal by the President of Russia to appoint the current head of the Federal Taxation Service Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister.
383 deputies voted in favour, no one voted against and 41 deputies abstained.
- » Kristalina Georgieva: The China-US Trade Deal is Beneficial to the Global Economy
- » Brazil Builds New Antarctica Base for $ 100 Million
- » Merkel Called on Europe to be Ready to Take More Responsibility
- » Germany's Coal Exit Plan will Cost more than 4 Billion Euros
- » New York Times: US Resumes Joint Military Operations with Iraq
- » Brexit: MEPs are Concerned about Citizens' Rights