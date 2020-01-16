Two People were Killed after Volcanic Eruption in Philippines

Two people have been killed and the number of evacuees reached 82,000 after the eruption of the Taal volcano in the Philippines. People living within 14 km of the volcano have left their homes for security reasons, local authorities said.

Despite the risk, many citizens refuse to evacuate and have returned to their homes. For this reason, police and military are mobilized to move them out of the danger area.

The Volcanology Science Institute of the Philippines has warned that Taal can erupt at any moment, pile up ash and lava flows and tear off nearby settlements.

After its eruption on January 12, a large number of flights to and from Manila airport were canceled. Taal, the world's smallest volcano, is one of the 10 active in the Philippines.