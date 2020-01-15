OFFICIAL: Emil Dimitrov is the Ecology Minister

Politics | January 15, 2020, Wednesday // 13:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: OFFICIAL: Emil Dimitrov is the Ecology Minister www.pixabay.com

Emil Dimitrov is the new Ecology Minister. This happened after the National Assembly has accepted the resignation of Neno Dimov with 111 votes in favour, 96 against and no abstentions. 

Emil Dimitrov has been discussed as the new Minister of Environment and Water. Dimitrov was the head of the Customs Agency during the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He is currently a VMRO deputy. The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov resigned from the arrest, and Prime Minister Borissov accepted his resignation. He iwas accused of deliberate mismanagement that led to the water crisis in Pernik. 

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, ecology minister, Emil Dimitrov, Neno Dimov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria