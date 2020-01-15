OFFICIAL: Emil Dimitrov is the Ecology Minister

Emil Dimitrov is the new Ecology Minister. This happened after the National Assembly has accepted the resignation of Neno Dimov with 111 votes in favour, 96 against and no abstentions.

Emil Dimitrov has been discussed as the new Minister of Environment and Water. Dimitrov was the head of the Customs Agency during the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He is currently a VMRO deputy. The Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov resigned from the arrest, and Prime Minister Borissov accepted his resignation. He iwas accused of deliberate mismanagement that led to the water crisis in Pernik.