EU Countries Opposed Iran's Nuclear Programme

France, the United Kingdom and Germany have triggered the dispute settlement mechanism enshrined in the Iran nuclear program agreement.

This is the most decisive step for European participants in the deal since Tehran announced last that it was removing the restrictions on its uranium enrichment and production.

Iran, meanwhile, has arrested several people for taking down an Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran. The investigation will be handled by a special court, Iranian President Hassan Ruhani said.

