Cyprus Coastguard Detained a Boat with 101 Syrian Citizens

A boat carrying 101 Syrian nationals was detained by the Cyprus's coastguard, Kathimerini reported. This is the highest number of refugees detained in the last month.

The Syrians were transferred to a coastguard ship and taken to a port on the southeast part of the island.

A police spokesman said there were minors onboard and the refugees were likely traveling to Turkey.

The island has been the subject of increased numbers of illegal migrants over the last 18 months as other known routes become more difficult to cross.

Many of the refugees are from Syria, but recently the number of Cameroon's citizens has also increased.