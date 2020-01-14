Boris Johnson Rejected Sturgeon's Demand for Referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon rejecting her request for a referendum on Scotland's independence, Reuters reported.

Such a referendum cannot be produced without the consent of the British Government.

Nicola Sturgeon made a written request in December to Johnson to begin negotiations or to give the Scottish Regional Government the authority to hold a referendum, Reuters recalls.

"The UK government will continue to uphold the democratic decision of the Scottish people and the promise that you made to them," he wrote.

"For that reason, I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums." Johnson wrote in a response to Sturgeon, which was published by the British prime minister.