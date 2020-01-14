Bulgaria's New Minister of Environment and Water Will be Elected Today

Today, the name of the new minister who will take over the Ministry of Environment and Water will become clear. The decision for the new minister is expected to be taken at a meeting of the Coalition Council between GERB and the United Patriots.

This happens after the now former Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov resigned from the arrest, and Prime Minister Borissov accepted his resignation. He iwas accused of deliberate mismanagement that led to the water crisis in Pernik.

Emil Dimitrov has been discussed as the new Minister of Environment and Water. Dimitrov was the head of the Customs Agency during the government of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. He is currently a VMRO deputy.