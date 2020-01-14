Turkey and Italy Have Called for a Permanent Ceasefire in Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have called for a permanent ceasefire in Libya, where hostile nations have been keeping a ceasefire since Sunday. It should lead to a formal agreement being negotiated in Moscow, BTA reported.

"We are exerting efforts for the ceasefire to be permanent,"  Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara with Conte. "I especially hope that an agreement will be signed soon," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Conte expressed hope that the ceasefire in Libya would pave the way for an important opportunity and that the country would enter a peace process. 

"We have discussed the urgent necessity of putting an end to the escalation on the ground to guarantee a lasting ceasefire," Conte said. 

"The ceasefire might result in a precarious measure if it isn't included in a larger collective effort of the international community aimed at guaranteeing the unity, stability, sovereignty of Libya," he added.

