Powerful Explosion in a Residential Building in Varna Killed Two People
A powerful explosion shook a block of flats in the coastal city of Varna in the early hours on January 13, BNT reports.
According to preliminary information, a woman had been killed in the blast. A second victim was found inside the building. Five people were hospitalized. It is not yet clear what the cause of the expolsion is.
It occurred in block 302 in Vladislav Varnenchik residential area about 4 o'clock in the morning. The man whose apartment was blown up is wanted. Municipal housing is provided for the people whose homes were damaged.
Two people died in the explosion, the district Prosecutor’s office announced.
- » The Severe Weather in Afghanistan and Pakistan Killed at least 43 People
- » Avalanche Killed Two People and Injured Three others in the United States
- » Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crashes in Iran, there are Killed
- » At leat One Killed in the Earthquakes Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
- » An Airplane Skidded Off the Runway in Istanbul, the Airport is Closed for Several Hours (VIDEO)
- » At least 16 People Were Killed in a Bus Crash in Peru (PHOTO)