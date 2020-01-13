Powerful Explosion in a Residential Building in Varna Killed Two People

Society » INCIDENTS | January 13, 2020, Monday // 18:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Powerful Explosion in a Residential Building in Varna Killed Two People www.pixabay.com

A powerful explosion shook a block of flats in the coastal city of Varna in the early hours on January 13, BNT reports.

According to preliminary information, a woman had been killed in the blast. A second victim was found inside the building. Five people were hospitalized. It is not yet clear what the cause of the expolsion is.

It occurred in block 302 in Vladislav Varnenchik residential area about 4 o'clock in the morning. The man whose apartment was blown up is wanted. Municipal housing is provided for the people whose homes were damaged.

Two people died in the explosion, the district Prosecutor’s office announced.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: residential building, Varna, killed, victims
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria