Powerful Explosion in a Residential Building in Varna Killed Two People

A powerful explosion shook a block of flats in the coastal city of Varna in the early hours on January 13, BNT reports.

According to preliminary information, a woman had been killed in the blast. A second victim was found inside the building. Five people were hospitalized. It is not yet clear what the cause of the expolsion is.

It occurred in block 302 in Vladislav Varnenchik residential area about 4 o'clock in the morning. The man whose apartment was blown up is wanted. Municipal housing is provided for the people whose homes were damaged.

Two people died in the explosion, the district Prosecutor’s office announced.