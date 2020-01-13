A Bulgarian was Seriously Injured in an Attack in Malta

Crime | January 13, 2020, Monday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian was Seriously Injured in an Attack in Malta www.pixabay.com

A Bulgarian citizen was attacked yesterday in Malta, BNT reported.

Police say a 45-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by two unidentified men.

There is an ongoing investigation.

Further information will be provided.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, injured, Malta
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria