A Bulgarian was Seriously Injured in an Attack in Malta
Crime | January 13, 2020, Monday
www.pixabay.com
A Bulgarian citizen was attacked yesterday in Malta, BNT reported.
Police say a 45-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by two unidentified men.
There is an ongoing investigation.
Further information will be provided.
