There are Over 200 Million Registered Motor Vehicles in China

More than 200 million were the registered motor vehicles in China by the end of 2019, an 8.83% year-on-year increase, the Ministry of Public Security reported.

The number of electric cars reached 3.81 million last year, the ministry said, adding that for the second consecutive year it has exceeded the 1 million mark.

Nearly 30 million people received driver's licenses across the country in 2019, with the total number of drivers reaching 435 million, the ministry said.