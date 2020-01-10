Herro Mustafa Chose a Bulgarian Rose as the Motif of her Ambassador’s Coin

The US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa, chose a Bulgarian rose as the motif of her unique Ambassador’s Coin. The Ambassador will present this coin as a gesture of respect as she engages with Bulgarians, BNT reported.

