Herro Mustafa Chose a Bulgarian Rose as the Motif of her Ambassador’s Coin
novinite.bg
The US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Herro Mustafa, chose a Bulgarian rose as the motif of her unique Ambassador’s Coin. The Ambassador will present this coin as a gesture of respect as she engages with Bulgarians, BNT reported.
