Sofia Inspectorate Carries Out Inspections of Sources of Air Pollution

Teams of the Sofia Inspectorate are carrying out inspections of sources of air pollution with particulate matter from construction sites, auto repair shops, tyre fitting centres, waste-buying sites, furniture manufacturers, as well as outdoor waste burning, said the Sofia Municipality press office.



From the beginning of the year until 8 January, 139 inspections were carried out, and over last month alone, there were over 1,000 inspections. Since the beginning of the new year, the teams have issued 10 notices of violations. A total of five fines were imposed on auto repair shops and tyre fitting centres.



This week more than 300 tyres, which were illegally dumped in the area of Vietnam dormitories, were collected and transported to designated places for this type of waste.



On tipoffs of residents, private properties were checked for waste burning in the districts of Serdika, Ovcha Kupel, Krasna Polyana, Slatina, Triaditsa, Novi Iskar, Lozenets. For December 2019, a total of 1,101 inspections were made. 15 notices of violations and 12 fines were issued for outdoor waste burning. The checks will continue today.