117,000 Bulgarians are Affected by Intermittent Water Supply

116 951 people live in places with poor water supply. This is shown by an up-to-date data of the VIK operators in the country as of 30.12.2019. Residents of 5 cities (83,037 affected) and 99 villages (33,914 affected residents) are affected by bad and intermittent water supply.

Most of them are in the city of Pernik - 73 111, with a total of 81 969 people affected by disturbed water supply in the region - living in 2 cities (Pernik and Batanovtsi) and 17 villages.

Other settlements with bad or intermittent water supply are in the districts of Targovishte, Shumen, Sliven Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Montana, Burgas, Gabrovo and Kyustendil.

The main reason for the impaired water supply is the reduced levels of the water sources.

Here are the data by regions:

Burgas: - 2 municipalities - 2 villages, 238 inhabitants.

Veliko Tarnovo - 3 municipalities - 1 town (Elena - 27 affected residents) and 6 villages 3 390 affected residents - a total of 3 417 affected residents

Gabrovo - 1 municipality - 9 villages, 674 inhabitants in total

Kyustendil - 1 municipality - 1 village, 140 affected residents in total

Lovech - 3 municipalities - 4 villages, a total of 2 133 affected inhabitants

Montana - 1 municipality - 2 villages, 1,369 inhabitants in total

Pernik - 4 municipalities - 2 cities (Pernik - 73 111 affected residents and Batanovtsi - 2,058 affected residents) and 17 villages - 6,800 affected residents; a total of 81,969 affected residents

Sliven - 2 municipalities - 6 villages; a total of 6 742 affected residents

Targovishte - 4 municipalities - 1 town (Omurtag - 4,002 affected residents) and 45 villages - 6 779 affected residents; a total of 10 781 inhabitants

Shumen - 4 municipalities - 1 city (Varbitsa - 3 839 affected residents) and 7 villages - 5 649 affected residents; a total of 9 488 affected residents.