EC Convenes an Emergency Meeting because of the Middle East Crisis

EU commissioners will discuss the situation in the Middle East at an emergency meeting in Brussels today, the BNR informs. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell will keep up to date with the latest developments in the region.

Commissioners will discuss the risks in areas of European interest, according to European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, such areas are transport and energy.

A statement from the Commission press secretariat confirms that Borrell will convene a meeting with the Union's foreign ministers to activate all diplomatic channels amid rising tensions in the region. This meeting is expected on Friday.

Concerns have been heightened by Iran's statements that it will no longer fulfill the nuclear deal.