EC Convenes an Emergency Meeting because of the Middle East Crisis

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 8, 2020, Wednesday // 13:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EC Convenes an Emergency Meeting because of the Middle East Crisis www.pixabay.com

EU commissioners will discuss the situation in the Middle East at an emergency meeting in Brussels today, the BNR informs. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell will keep up to date with the latest developments in the region.

Commissioners will discuss the risks in areas of European interest, according to European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, such areas are transport and energy.

A statement from the Commission press secretariat confirms that Borrell will convene a meeting with the Union's foreign ministers to activate all diplomatic channels amid rising tensions in the region. This meeting is expected on Friday.

Concerns have been heightened by Iran's statements that it will no longer fulfill the nuclear deal.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Middle East Crisis, EU, emergency meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria