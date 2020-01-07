BNR: Bulgarian Carriers Getting Ready for National Protest on January 13

Society | January 7, 2020, Tuesday // 18:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: Bulgarian Carriers Getting Ready for National Protest on January 13 www.pixabay.com

Representatives of various branch organizations in the transport sector in Bulgaria have demanded the resignation of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova because of what they say are unfair tariffs, as well as because the scope of the toll system.

They announced a national protest on January 13 when intercity buses and freight services will be stopped across the country, including deliveries to retail chains. Carriers also demanded the criminalization of unregulated services in the sphere, BNR reported.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: national protest, carriers, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, petya avramova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria