BNR: Bulgarian Carriers Getting Ready for National Protest on January 13

Representatives of various branch organizations in the transport sector in Bulgaria have demanded the resignation of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova because of what they say are unfair tariffs, as well as because the scope of the toll system.

They announced a national protest on January 13 when intercity buses and freight services will be stopped across the country, including deliveries to retail chains. Carriers also demanded the criminalization of unregulated services in the sphere, BNR reported.