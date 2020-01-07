Shocking Data on the Missing Persons in Mexico

More than 60,000 people have disappeared in Mexico in the last 13 years. Black statistics began in 2006, when authorities declared the so-called War on Drug Cartels, Ria Novosti reports.

By the end of 2019, the list of missing persons has grown by more than 60,000 names, and these are up to 97% of all missing people in the last 55 years.

The shocking figures were delivered by Interior Minister Alejandro Encinas, who added that there are also about 8,000 people who are not on the list because they their relatives and friends do not know when they disappeared but are also missing.

10,032 people gone missing in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders Texas, in the last 50 years. Second in the black statistics is the western state of Jalisco with 9,286 missing.

In recent years, there has been a violent battle between criminal organizations in Mexico over who controls the transit of cocaine from South America to the United States. In 2018, an anti-record for the highest number of homicides, no less than 33.3 thousand was registered in Mexico.