There are over 600 Million Gamers in China
The number of gamers in China has exceeded 600 million, and according to experts, the new innovations will become the engine of the continuous development of the gaming industry.
Real gaming sales in China in 2019 reached 233 billion yuan (about $ 33.4 billion), up 8.7% year-on-year, according to a report on 2019 Chinese gaming industry.
Experts are convinced that the development of science and technology, the expansion of 5G and cloud gaming will boost the growth of the sector.
According to a survey, 90% of consumers surveyed say they are willing to pay more for innovative products.
- » Serbia's National Debt has Doubled in the Last 10 Years
- » UNESCO to the US and Iran: You are Obliged not to Harm Cultural Heritage in the Event of Armed Conflict
- » NATO Ambassadors with an Extraordinary Meeting over the Middle East Crisis
- » The Prime Minister of Finland Proposes the Introduction of a 4-Day Working Week
- » 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered Off the Coast of Puerto Rico
- » China and the US to Sign the First Part of the Trade Deal on January 15th?