There are over 600 Million Gamers in China

World | January 7, 2020, Tuesday // 08:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There are over 600 Million Gamers in China www.pixabay.com

The number of gamers in China has exceeded 600 million, and according to experts, the new innovations will become the engine of the continuous development of the gaming industry.

Real gaming sales in China in 2019 reached 233 billion yuan (about $ 33.4 billion), up 8.7% year-on-year, according to a report on 2019 Chinese gaming industry.

Experts are convinced that the development of science and technology, the expansion of 5G and cloud gaming will boost the growth of the sector.

According to a survey, 90% of consumers surveyed say they are willing to pay more for innovative products.

Tags: gamers, China, innovations, report, gaming industry
