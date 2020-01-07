Serbia's National Debt has Doubled in the Last 10 Years

Serbia's debt has almost doubled in the last decade, rising steadily over the last two years, reaching over half of the Balkan country's GDP. According to experts this is a very high level of indebtedness for the Serbian economy that has low productivity.

Serbia's national debt reached EUR 24.12 billion at the end of November 2019, representing 52.4% of GDP, the finance ministry of Bulgaria's western neighbour reported.

At the end of October, it amounted to EUR 23.97 billion, or 52% of GDP.

At the end of 2018, this indicator was EUR 23.01 billion or 53.7% of GDP.

Belgrade's government debt has nearly doubled in ten years. In 2008, it was 28.3%.