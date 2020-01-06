Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 11 Bulgarian Regions

A code orange warning for strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for the Burgas region, a yellow warning is in place for 11 Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.



The orange code for Burgas has been announced over expected strong north-northeast winds with gusts up to 20-25 m/s. Significant rainfall is expected in the far southern areas of the Burgas region. It will rain along the Black sea coast, turning to snow in the Strandzha mountain. In combination with the high seas, there is a risk of spills at the mouth of the Veleka and the Rezovska rivers. It will continue to rain through the night.



The winds along coast are expected to reach about 14-18 m/s (7-8 Beaufort) with gusts of 20-24 m/s (8-9 Beaufort). Moderate to rough sea state.



A yellow code warning is in place for the regions of Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Dobrich, Varna, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan. In these areas, a strong northeast wind is expected with gusts up to 20-25 m/s. The winds on the sea coast in the regions of Dobrich and Varna are expected to reach about 14-19 m/s (7-8 Beaufort) with gusts of 20-24 m/s (8-9 Beaufort). Sea state: moderate.