Australia Recognized Quentin Tarantino as Best Director

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awarded the Quentin Tarantino with Best Direction.

Here’s the full list of winners.

AACTA International Award for Best Film

THE IRISHMAN

JOKER

THE KING

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE (winner)

AACTA International Award for Best Direction

1917 – Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN – Martin Scorsese

JOKER – Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino (winner)

PARASITE – Bong Joon Ho

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay

THE IRISHMAN – Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – Taika Waititi (winner)

JOKER – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD – Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE – Bong Joon ho, Jin Won Han

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor

Christian Bale – FORD V FERRARI

Antonio Banderas – PAIN AND GLORY

Robert De Niro – THE IRISHMAN

Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY (winner)

Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress

Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL

Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY

Saoirse Ronan – LITTLE WOMEN (winner)

Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor

John Lithgow – BOMBSHELL

Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN

Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (winner)

Song Kang-Ho – PARASITE

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress

Toni Collette – KNIVES OUT

Nicole Kidman – BOMBSHELL

Florence Pugh – LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie – BOMBSHELL (winner)

Margot Robbie – ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

More information can be found on Deadline.com