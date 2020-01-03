PM Borissov: The Construction of Balkan Stream is in Full Swing

The construction of Balkan Stream is in full swing, more than 5 km a day are being worked on, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the inspection of the Balkan Stream gas transmission infrastructure in the section from Gorni Dabnik crane junction to Selanovtsi crane junction, said the government press office. The pipeline passes through the territory of 11 regions, and currently a 45.2 km long section located in Pleven is being worked on.

Prime Minister Borissov said that the work is being carried out at impressively fast pace and that the construction activities are done on schedule according to all Bulgarian and European procedures. "Bulgaria follows all procedures as an EU member – appeals, tenders, everything has been completed. From the first day up to now, more than 5 km per day has been built. It is not by chance that we named it that and it was how we presented it in Brussels – the Balkan Gas Hub – as it will serve the Balkans," said Boyko Borissov. In his words, 18 thousand pipes were delivered in total, and an additional 3,700 were delivered to the Port of Burgas. He stressed that the deadlines for the construction of Balkan Stream will be met and the whole route will be ready by the end of May.

"We have a geostrategic interest in staying in the gas network. Bulgaria is a regional strategic gas distribution centre in the Balkans. This means that gas will come from many countries and Bulgaria will receive transit fees,” the prime minister noted, adding that with the construction of the interconnector with Greece, Bulgaria will achieve real gas diversification.

