Scientists Discovered the Most Deadly Modern Disease in 500-Year-Old Mummies

The presence of fatty deposits called plaques in the walls of the arteries of people who died 500 years ago is surprising scientists

They discovered the most deadly modern disease in mummies. An international team of scientists conducted a computer scan of mummies from Greenland. They lived in the sixteenth century, which showed that even then people suffered from blocked arteries.

Researchers examined the well-preserved mummies of four adults and one child who lived in Greenland about 500 years ago. The analysis of the skeletons and teeth showed that two of the adults were men. Two mummies belonged to women who died between the ages of 18 and 30.

Computed tomography reveals an accumulation of fatty tissue plaque in the arteries in three of the mummies.

At the same time, scientists cannot be sure that it was this disease that caused the death of the ancient Greenlanders.

In the study, published on the open digital platform of the American Medical Association, the authors explained: "Atherosclerosis is thought to be a modern disease, but its presence in ancient people increases the likelihood of a more fundamental predisposition to the disease."

Atherosclerosis is a disease in which plaque builds up inside your arteries. Plaque is made up of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances found in the blood. In the modern world, this disease is the leading cause of death as blocked arteries cause heart attacks and strokes.

The presence of fat deposits in the arteries of people who died 500 years ago is a surprise to scientists. Moreover, the menu of the inhabitants of Greenland in the sixteenth century was quite healthy and rich in Omega-3 fatty acids due to the widespread consumption of poultry and fish.