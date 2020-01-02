Erdogan: 250,000 Syrian Migrants are Moving to the Border with Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said today that up to 250,000 migrants are fleeing the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib to Turkey, adding that Ankara is trying to prevent them from crossing the border, BTA quoted Reuters as saying.

Turkey is the home of nearly 3.7 million refugees, which is the largest refugee population in the world. Turkey, however, is threatened by a new wave of migrants from Idlib, home to nearly 3 million Syrians.

"Currently 200-250,000 migrants are moving to our borders. We try to prevent them with some measures, but it is not easy. It's hard, they're people too," Erdogan said at a conference in Ankara.

