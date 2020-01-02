A Strong Earthquake Shook Iran

It was registered at 7.59 local time on Thursday.

A strong earthquake was felt in northern Iran on Thursday morning. It was registered at 7.59 am local time (6.29 am Bulgarian time). Its magnitude was 5.8 on the Richter scale, and its epicentre was near the town of Sangan, at a depth of 10 km.

A minute later, a new 3.7 magnitude earthquake was registered in the same area.

There are currently no reports of casualties or material damage.