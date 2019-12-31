Good Tourism Conditions in the Lower Parts of The Mountains

Weather conditions in the lower parts of the mountains are good for tourism today, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency.

In the higher parts, over 2,300 m, there are snow drifts. Temperatures are below freezing – between -3C and -10C. The weather is clear and calm.

Facilities at most resorts are in operation.

No incidents with tourists have been reported over the past 24 hours.

More information is available on MRS’ website (www.pss-bg.bg), or at: 02/9632000 and 088 1470.

