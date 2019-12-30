No Material Damage Reported after the Earthquake in Bansko

Bulgaria: No Material Damage Reported after the Earthquake in Bansko www.pixabay.com

No material damage is reported after the Bansko earthquake last night.

The quake was registered around 7:36 PM Bulgarian time. According to the National Institute of BAS, the epicentre was 6 kilometers north of Razlog and 85 kilometers south of Sofia.

According to the latest information, the magnitude was 3.5 on the Richter scale and its depth was 20 km.

The earthquake was felt in the region of Razlog, Banya, Belitsa and Bansko.

