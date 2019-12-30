No Material Damage Reported after the Earthquake in Bansko
Society | December 30, 2019, Monday // 10:30| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
No material damage is reported after the Bansko earthquake last night.
The quake was registered around 7:36 PM Bulgarian time. According to the National Institute of BAS, the epicentre was 6 kilometers north of Razlog and 85 kilometers south of Sofia.
According to the latest information, the magnitude was 3.5 on the Richter scale and its depth was 20 km.
The earthquake was felt in the region of Razlog, Banya, Belitsa and Bansko.
- » Which is the Color of 2020?
- » The European Parliament Found Human Rights Breaches in Russia, Afghanistan and Burkina Faso
- » Which is the Word of 2019?
- » Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 8 Bulgarian Regions
- » Half a Million Animals Killed in Fires in Australia
- » Weather Forecast: Snow in Some Areas, in the Afternoon the Clouds will Begin to Decrease