Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 8 Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 30, 2019, Monday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 8 Bulgarian Regions www.pixabay.com

A Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for eight Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Shumen, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. There will be a strong north wind with gusts up to 25 m/s.

In the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, the wind will blow from the north and north-northeast at a speed of 15-17 m/s, gusts of 17-22 m/s.

People are warned to watch out for flying debris and expect local disturbances of normal outdoor activities.

Picture Source:NIMH

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, strong winds, NIMH, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria