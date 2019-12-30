Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds in 8 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for eight Bulgarian regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Shumen, Sliven, Yambol, Haskovo and Kardzhali. There will be a strong north wind with gusts up to 25 m/s.



In the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas, the wind will blow from the north and north-northeast at a speed of 15-17 m/s, gusts of 17-22 m/s.



People are warned to watch out for flying debris and expect local disturbances of normal outdoor activities.

Picture Source:NIMH