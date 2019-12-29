A 13-Year-Old Girl Was Killed in a Mall Shooting in the US

A 13-year-old girl was killed and two other teenagers were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in the US state of North Carolina.

The shooting took place in a suburb of Charlotte, Concord.

The wounded teenagers are boys and are hospitalized with a life-threatening illness.

The cause of the shooting is still unknown, and local authorities have not yet reported any arrest or suspicion of fire in the mall.

