New Temperature Records in Australia

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 28, 2019, Saturday // 12:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Temperature Records in Australia www.pixabay.com

Red code in the state of South Australia - temperatures there have jumped to 42 degrees. Australia is preparing for another extreme heat wave, BNT reported.

In the coming days, a new temperature rise is expected, which will further complicate the already complex fire situation. The situation in the states of New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria remains most serious. Over 100 fires raged there, the largest being west of Sydney.

According to scientists, climate change is one of the main causes of fires and unusually high temperatures.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperature, records, Australia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria