Bad Tourism Conditions in the Mountains

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are bad. This was reported by the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The temperatures in the mountains are negative, with the coldest being in the area of Botev Peak - minus 13 degrees. There is thick fog and strong wind in the Central Balkan region, which makes the weather unsuitable for hiking.

There have been no reported incidents with tourists during the past 24 hours.

You can find information about the situation in the mountains on the Phones of MSS: 02/9632000 and 088 1470.

