100 Kilometers Motorways and Expressways under Construction in 2020

In 2020 over 100 kilometers motorways and expressways will be under construction, Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova told the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency. The road toll system covering over 6,000 kilometers of republican roads will start functioning until March 1, 2020, BNR reported.

Regions in Growth Operational Programme 2017-2020 has been fulfilled very successfully and is a good example how towns and villages can look different with the help of EU funds, Minister Avramova went on to say. 238 projects were completed by end November and EUR 750 million was paid to their beneficiaries. A total of EUR 1.3 billion, or 86% of the programme’s budget has been negotiated. Minister Avramova said.

