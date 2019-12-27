The typhoon caused severe flooding and destroyed hundreds of houses.

28 people died in a devastating typhoon in the Philippines. The Phanfone, which hit the islands on Thursday, caused severe flooding and destroyed hundreds of houses in several provinces.

12 people are reported missing and more than 50,000 evacuated. wind speeds reached 200 km / h and hundreds of people were blocked at ports and airports. Phanfone passed through areas which were hit by typhoon Haiyan in 2013 - the worst storm in the country's history, which has killed more than 6,000 casualties.