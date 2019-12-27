Bad Tourism Conditions in the Mountains
The conditions for tourism in the mountains are bad. This was reported by the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
The weather is cloudy and foggy, with moderate to strong winds.
Temperatures are between -3 to -13 degrees. The lift facilities operate at Borovets, Bansko and Pamporovo. No incidents were reported. More information can be found at the MSS website.
The phones of MSS are: 02/9632000 and 088 1470.
