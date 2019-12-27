Bad Tourism Conditions in the Mountains

Business » TOURISM | December 27, 2019, Friday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bad Tourism Conditions in the Mountains www.pixabay.com

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are bad. This was reported by the Mountain Rescue Service (PSS) at the Bulgarian Red Cross, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The weather is cloudy and foggy, with moderate to strong winds.

Temperatures are between -3 to -13 degrees. The lift facilities operate at Borovets, Bansko and Pamporovo. No incidents were reported. More information can be found at the MSS website.

The phones of MSS are: 02/9632000 and 088 1470.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mountains, tourism, conditions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria