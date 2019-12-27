Vegetarians Have Worse Hangovers

A study shows that vegetarians suffer worse from hangover than consuming meat appetizers. Nicotinic acid and zinc are necessary for the degradation of ethanol.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical, Dutch researchers at the University of Utrecht conducted an experiment on 13 drinkers at a company.

Participants from all groups were analyzed for the presence of 23 hangover-related symptoms, first in a control setting where they abstained from drinking at night. Then subjects went out to have fun drinking alcohol and were observed the following day for such side effects as headache, palpitations, nausea, sweating, dizziness, thirst, sensitivity to light and sounds.

Participants were asked to write down everything they ate and drank during their evenings. Subsequently, their food was analyzed for its nutritional value and the trend showed that who have consumed foods low in zinc and vitamin B3 have the worst symptoms in terms of test parameters. Zinc deficiency was clearly associated with vomiting and low Vitamin B3 levels, also known as nicotinic acid, have led to an increase and exacerbation of hangover symptoms.

Doctors note that both zinc and vitamin B3 are found mainly in foods of animal origin and meat, so it can be concluded that vegetarians are low on these two factors are more vulnerable than severe hangovers.

Of course, the safest way to avoid a hangover during the holidays is not to overdo it.