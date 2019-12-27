No Data for Injured Bulgarians n the Plane Crash in Kazakhstan

At the moment, there are no reports of injured Bulgarians in the plane crash in Kazakhstan that led to many casualties and injuried. The Bulgarian Embassy in Kazakhstan is in constant contact with the local authorities and is ready to assist if needed. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

A passenger plane with 100 people on board crashed early this morning when attempting to fly from Almaty to the capital Nur-Sultan. The car hit a concrete wall at the end of the runway at the airport and crashed into a building. The work of rescue teams continues.

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact our Embassy in Kazakhstan on +7 7172 90 15 15 and +7 701 304 24 77.