Minimum Double Remuneration for Work during the Christmas Holidays

Society | December 25, 2019, Wednesday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Employers are required to pay a minimum double remuneration to employees who work on an official holiday, such as today's December 25, recalled by the Executive agency "General Labor Inspectorate".

The holidays are December 24, 25, and 26, and January 1, 2020 for New Year's Eve.

If the workers work overtime during the holidays the wage can increase up to four times, since the overtime work is also paid with a 100 percent increase.

 

Tags: Christmas, holidays, employers, overtime
