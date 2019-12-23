Winter Officially Arrives in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 23, 2019, Monday // 15:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Winter Officially Arrives in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The astronomical winter arrived in Bulgaria this morning, December 23rd, at 6:19 am.

Winter is one of the four temperate seasons, along with spring, summer, and autumn.

Winter is caused by the axis of the Earth in the respective hemisphere being oriented away from the Sun. When it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere, and vice versa. In many regions, winter is associated with snow and freezing temperatures. At the winter solstice, the days are shortest and the nights are longest, with days lengthening as the season progresses after the solstice.

 

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: winter, Bulgaria, solstice
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria