Winter Officially Arrives in Bulgaria

The astronomical winter arrived in Bulgaria this morning, December 23rd, at 6:19 am.

Winter is one of the four temperate seasons, along with spring, summer, and autumn.

Winter is caused by the axis of the Earth in the respective hemisphere being oriented away from the Sun. When it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere it is summer in the Southern Hemisphere, and vice versa. In many regions, winter is associated with snow and freezing temperatures. At the winter solstice, the days are shortest and the nights are longest, with days lengthening as the season progresses after the solstice.