The Data of Millions of Facebook Users has Leaked to the Web

Society | December 20, 2019, Friday // 15:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Data of Millions of Facebook Users has Leaked to the Web www.pixabay.com

The personal data of over 267 million users of the Facebook social network has been freely available on the Internet. The British company Comparitech has been alerted for this, BTA reported.

According to the company, access to a database containing personal names, telephones and other information could be obtained by any internet user without a password and registration. Most of the data is from US users of Facebook. The database was created by hackers in Vietnam, the company that worked on the case together with independent expert Bob Dyachenko, found.

The list was uploaded to the Internet on December 4 and was discovered on December 14 by Dyachenko, who reported to ISPs to block it. On December 19, an inspection revealed that the base was no longer accessible. However, it is not yet clear how much personal information may have fallen into the hands of hackers.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: personal data, leak, Facebook
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria