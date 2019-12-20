The Data of Millions of Facebook Users has Leaked to the Web

The personal data of over 267 million users of the Facebook social network has been freely available on the Internet. The British company Comparitech has been alerted for this, BTA reported.

According to the company, access to a database containing personal names, telephones and other information could be obtained by any internet user without a password and registration. Most of the data is from US users of Facebook. The database was created by hackers in Vietnam, the company that worked on the case together with independent expert Bob Dyachenko, found.

The list was uploaded to the Internet on December 4 and was discovered on December 14 by Dyachenko, who reported to ISPs to block it. On December 19, an inspection revealed that the base was no longer accessible. However, it is not yet clear how much personal information may have fallen into the hands of hackers.