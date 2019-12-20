Countdown: Brexit Schedule is Ready

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present the Brexit bill to lawmakers today.

In the meantime, his government has set a timetable for ratifying the EU exit deal. It must be approved by the Lower House by January 9th. The agreement is then to be ratified by the House of Lords.

After winning the election last week, Boris Johnson announced that the UK would be leaving the EU on January 31st.

