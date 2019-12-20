Countdown: Brexit Schedule is Ready
www.pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present the Brexit bill to lawmakers today.
In the meantime, his government has set a timetable for ratifying the EU exit deal. It must be approved by the Lower House by January 9th. The agreement is then to be ratified by the House of Lords.
After winning the election last week, Boris Johnson announced that the UK would be leaving the EU on January 31st.
- » The UK Will Control Google and Facebook
- » Queen Elizabeth: The New Government's Top Priority is to Deliver Brexit on January 31st
- » Ursula von der Leyen: The UK Will Lose More if We Do not Manage to Reach an Agreement
- » The Brexit Deal Enters the British Parliament on December 20
- » The European Parliament Failed to Choose the Next EU Ombudsman
- » The British Parliament Begins Discussing the Brexit Deal on Friday