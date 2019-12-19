Heads of a Bank in Italy Arrested for Deliberate Bankruptcy

World | December 19, 2019, Thursday // 20:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Heads of a Bank in Italy Arrested for Deliberate Bankruptcy www.pixabay.com

Financial police officers in Italy have arrested the president and CEO of the Bank for Economic Development in the Sicilian city of Catania. They have been charged with willful bankruptcy and other financial crimes.

As part of the operation, codenamed Fake Bank, Sicilian investigation officers have been able to track numerous illegal financial transactions carried out by senior credit institutions. In collaboration with 18 others, they brought the bank into bankruptcy.

RIA Novosti announces that all defendants in this case have been notified of the completion of the preliminary investigation.

The investigation started in 2016 and covered at least 11 Italian regions including Lombardy, Sicily, Veneto, Tuscany and Campania. Suspects were traced to and arrested in Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria, The Guardian reported.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bank, Italy, bankruptcy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria