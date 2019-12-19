Emily O'Reilly Reelected as European Ombudsman

Emily O'Reilly remains European Ombudsman for a new five-year term. This was decided by the European Parliament at its meeting today in Strasbourg.

On Wednesday, Emily O’Reilly (Ireland) was elected European Ombudsman for the 2019-2024 parliamentary term. She was backed by 320 MEPs in a secret plenary vote.

Emily O’Reilly was elected in three rounds of voting. Four candidates, Giuseppe Fortunato (Italy), Julia Laffranque (Estonia), Emily O’Reilly (Ireland) and Cecilia Wikström (Sweden), took part in the second ballot, following Nils Muižnieks’ (Latvia) withdrawal.

In the third ballot, Members had to choose between Julia Laffranque and Emily O’Reilly, the two candidates with the most votes, The European Parliament said in a statement.

The election of a European Commissioner was welcomed by EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.

"I would like to warmly congratulate you on your choice today, the impressive confidence that you have received on behalf of the EP, which is a recognition of your excellent work over the last few years," Hogan said. According to him, the European Commission will continue to be a constructive partner, the aim is to find a solution that is of benefit to both citizens and the public interest.