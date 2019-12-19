Free Buffer Parking at Metro Stations for Sofia Residents
Today, Thursday, 19 December, Sofia Municipality has announced that buffer parking spaces at metro stations will be free of charge for everyone who uses the public transport. The measure is being taken in reference to forecast elevated levels of fine particulate matter above 150 micrograms per cubic metre at two stations of the Executive Environmental Agency (EEA).
The free parking spaces are located along the metro lines on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd, Cherni Vrah Blvd, Lomsko Shose Blvd, Alexander Malinov Blvd and Dragan Tsankov Blvd.
The municipality is urging residents not to drive their vehicles, if possible, and those who use solid fuel heating to switch to alternatives.
On https://air.sofia.bg all residents can monitor PM2.5 values in real time, as well as the forecasts for the next two days.
- » Weather Forecast: Warm with Broken Clouds
- » Global Warming Threatens Reindeer in Sweden.
- » Neno Dimov: There is no Application for Transportation of Waste from Italy to Bulgaria Received
- » BNR: European Commission Blocks Mobility Package Challenged by Bulgaria
- » Rumen Radev: The Pursuit for Freedom and Human Dignity of Captain Petko Voyvoda Exceeded National Borders and did not Recognize the Numerical Superiority of the Enemy
- » Ministry of Interior: Around 30 000 Drivers Tested During TISPOL Operation