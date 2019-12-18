Arrest Warrant Issued against Evo Morales
YouTube/AlJazeera
The Prosecutor General's Office of Bolivia has issued an arrest warrant against the former exiled president Evo Morales after the provisional government's accusations of incitement and terrorism.
Prosecutors in La Paz have signed an order for the police to detain the 60-year-old politician and bring him to the Attorney General's office.
Morales escaped from Bolivia, Argentina, last month, after civil unrest broke out following the controversy of his October 20 re-election, widely condemned as fake.
