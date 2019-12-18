Ministry of Interior: Around 30 000 Drivers Tested During TISPOL Operation

A special police operation against driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs took place in Bulgaria, said the press office of the Ministry of the Interior. The operation that was held from 9 to 15 December was part of a EU-wide campaign by European traffic police TISPOL.



A total of 29,784 drivers were checked, 286 of whom were driving under the influence of alcohol and 69 under the influence of illegal drugs and/or their analogs.



During the inspections, the police officers also checked for a valid compulsory third party liability insurance and found 408 violations.



Police issued 4,490 e-tickets to drivers and 279 tickets to passengers. 676 driving licences were revoked over unpaid fines.