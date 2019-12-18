BNR: European Commission Blocks Mobility Package Challenged by Bulgaria

Society | December 18, 2019, Wednesday // 20:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: European Commission Blocks Mobility Package Challenged by Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The European Commission will further evaluate the impact of the clauses of the Mobility Package regarding the return of trucks to their country of registration every 8 weeks as well as regarding the restrictions on combined transport operations. These clauses are not in line with the ambitions of the Green Deal and the functioning of the common market.
 
The agreement on the mobility package will be discussed at a meeting of ambassadors and the Commission will decide separately on the impact of the package on the European Green Deal, a spokesperson of the European Commission said. The decision that trucks should return to the country-starting point of the trip every 8 weeks, as well as that drivers should return every 4 weeks, provoked resentment in a number of EU peripheral countries, including Bulgaria. They threatened to file a class action lawsuit with the EU Court of Justice.
 
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Commission, block, Bulgaria, Mobility Package
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria