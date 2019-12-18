BNR: European Commission Blocks Mobility Package Challenged by Bulgaria

The European Commission will further evaluate the impact of the clauses of the Mobility Package regarding the return of trucks to their country of registration every 8 weeks as well as regarding the restrictions on combined transport operations. These clauses are not in line with the ambitions of the Green Deal and the functioning of the common market.

The agreement on the mobility package will be discussed at a meeting of ambassadors and the Commission will decide separately on the impact of the package on the European Green Deal, a spokesperson of the European Commission said. The decision that trucks should return to the country-starting point of the trip every 8 weeks, as well as that drivers should return every 4 weeks, provoked resentment in a number of EU peripheral countries, including Bulgaria. They threatened to file a class action lawsuit with the EU Court of Justice.