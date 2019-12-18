Six People Were Killed in a Double-Decker Bus Crash in Hong Kong

Society » INCIDENTS | December 18, 2019, Wednesday // 19:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Six People Were Killed in a Double-Decker Bus Crash in Hong Kong www.pixabay.com

A double-decker bus crash in Hong Kong took the lives of at least four people and more than 20 were injured, local rescue services said, cited by the Associated Press.

According to firefighters, there are four dead, but Hong Kong police have reported five casualties. So far there is no explanation for the discrepancy in the data.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus crash, double decker bus, Hong Kong
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria