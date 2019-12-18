Six People Were Killed in a Double-Decker Bus Crash in Hong Kong
According to firefighters, there are four dead, but Hong Kong police have reported five casualties. So far there is no explanation for the discrepancy in the data.
A double-decker bus crash in Hong Kong took the lives of at least four people and more than 20 were injured, local rescue services said, cited by the Associated Press.
#BREAKING At least 5 people have died after a serious accident involving a bus on the San Tin Highway near Kwu Tung, Hong Kong.— BreakingNAgency (@BreakingNAgency) December 18, 2019
(Photos: Police) pic.twitter.com/iwPweW5Okv
