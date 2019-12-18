Temperature Record in Australia

Australia has had its hottest day on record. The national average temperature was 40.9 ° C.

The previous record, of 40.3C, was set on January 7, 2013.

Forecasters predict that the peak of the heatwave is yet to come later in the week. And that means the record can be improved again.

High temperatures aggravate the situation with the out-of-control fires.

